Cold temperatures today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday and the weekend and get ready for this extremely cold day that we have ahead. The bottom line, you ‘ll need layers for any outside activity today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s brutally cold this morning with temperatures across the area in the teens and single digits. It feels even colder when you factor in the wind and some of you actually feel below zero. We’re not budging much with the temperatures today either. We’re going to be lucky to get out of the 20s for the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 31 in Knoxville to 28 in Crossville.

Light flurries will continue in the mountains while the rest of us will see a clearing trend through the afternoon.

Overnight, It’s cold once again as we have mostly clear skies and temperatures fall back to near 20 with teens in areas outside of Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

We work on more warmth on Sunday as we see highs reach the mid 40s. We’ll stay clear and dry on Sunday as well.

How about a real warm up? There’s 50 to near 60 as move into Monday and Tuesday.

Rain returns to our area by Wednesday. We’re looking at on and off moderate rain from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday afternoon to evening is the return of colder air, and that’s when we’re seeing scattered snow showers becoming spotty by Friday morning.

