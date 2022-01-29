Court documents reveal Landon Eastep’s troubled past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Court documents and a criminal background check reveal Landon Eastep had a violent history.

Landon Eastep was shot and killed by nine law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in south Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

News4 uncovered Eastep and his wife Chelsey had a rocky relationship. She filed two orders or protection against him in the second half of 2021.

The first order came on Sept. 3 in which Chelsey Eastep’s wife described fleeing to the Family Safety Center because “Landon was drunk and had been drinking alcohol all day.” She went on to say Landon “charged toward” her and she “could tell he was irritated,” so she went to the Family Safety Center to avoid an altercation.

After she left, she said Landon sent her a text message that said, “The next time you call the police on me you better call an ambulance with them. Where the f*** are you at.”

She said he proceeded to send her 50 obscene and vulgar text messages and left her a voicemail threatening to choke and kill her. She told officials she was afraid of her husband.

On Nov. 17, Chelsey Eastep field another order of protection after Landon allegedly kicked in a door, threw a shelf at her and punched a hole in the wall.

She alleged he threatened her, saying, “If you call the police, I will beat myself up and you, so we can both go to jail. I will kill you.”

She called Landon Eastep “delusional” and cited a time he called police because he “thought there wer aliens outside.

Days prior, she said, he threatened to beat and kill her dog.

“I believe he is capable of killing me,” she wrote.

Chelsey Eastep told officials on that day that he had a long history of abusing her.

“In the past, Landon has strangled me multiple times and threatened to kill me with a knife,” she said.

A background check of Eastep’s criminal history revealed he was charged with domestic assault that resulted in bodily injury the next day.

In an interview with Eastep’s ex-girlfriend, she said she knew him to battle addiction and mental illness, something News4 found consistent with his criminal history, which revealed more than a dozen drug or alcohol-related charges dating back to 2005.

“It sucks cause the only thing that any of his friends, anybody ever wanted, was to see Landon do good, and for it to end this way, it’s heartbreaking. It really is,” Candice Rittenberry said. “I just wish this all could have ended a different way because people with mental illness, especially ones without insurance or anything like that, we can’t get the help that we need, and this is what happens.”

