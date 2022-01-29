Advertisement

Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting

Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike.
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s been a long week for the family of Mike Woody, who died Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Dandridge. While the TBI still investigates what led up to the shooting, his daughter Lindsay is still mourning the loss.

Lindsay said her dad was her best friend and never could have seen this coming. She describes him as a man who continued to be generous with his time and money.

“He just recently donated 500 baby dolls to a healthcare office trying to get baby dolls for Alzheimer’s patients. I’ve seen him give money to a homeless woman in Hawaii. He even took her to a bank to open a account and got her set in a hotel room… mind you this was only knowing this woman for 2 seconds when he saw her digging through trash for food. He had such a big heart and couldn’t stand for anyone to hurt or need anything”, said Monroe.

After considering her options, Monroe has decided to hire an attorney to look into this case while the TBI investigates.

“There’s just too many unanswered questions”, said Monroe.

For the time being, she will remember her father as a loving, caring, humble, and giving man, as she awaits more details to emerge about what exactly led to shots being fired.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash on I-40 West
One dead after I-40 crash near Strawberry Plains
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Somer Page and Courtney Jones
Drugs found in stuffed animal, house prompts arrests
Scattered snow showers Friday
Scattered snow showers developing ahead of a arctic wind chills
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65

Latest News

What should you if you break down on the road?
What should you do if you wreck on the highway?
The coldest air in easily more than a year arrives this weekend.
Some sticking snow Friday night followed by really cold wind chills
Knoxville tow truck operators tell WVLT News that safety should be everyone’s first priority...
What should you do if you wreck on the highway?
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike.
Family speaks after man killed in officer-involved shooting