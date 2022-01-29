Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s been a long week for the family of Mike Woody, who died Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Dandridge. While the TBI still investigates what led up to the shooting, his daughter Lindsay is still mourning the loss.

Lindsay said her dad was her best friend and never could have seen this coming. She describes him as a man who continued to be generous with his time and money.

“He just recently donated 500 baby dolls to a healthcare office trying to get baby dolls for Alzheimer’s patients. I’ve seen him give money to a homeless woman in Hawaii. He even took her to a bank to open a account and got her set in a hotel room… mind you this was only knowing this woman for 2 seconds when he saw her digging through trash for food. He had such a big heart and couldn’t stand for anyone to hurt or need anything”, said Monroe.

After considering her options, Monroe has decided to hire an attorney to look into this case while the TBI investigates.

“There’s just too many unanswered questions”, said Monroe.

For the time being, she will remember her father as a loving, caring, humble, and giving man, as she awaits more details to emerge about what exactly led to shots being fired.

