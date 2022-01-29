Advertisement

Frozen fire hydrants pose challenges for East Knox County fire

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a modular home fire early Saturday morning. Winter temperatures caused frozen fire hydrants, which created challenges for the crews as they fought the fire on Ellistown Road, Rural Metro representative Jeff Bagwell said.

Responders found heavy fire in the modular home, which suffered major damage.

All occupants of the home had left and were not injured, Bagwell said.

