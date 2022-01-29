Advertisement

Halls basketball manager scores first and last points on senior night

Shields, who has Down syndrome, heard his name and number called during the starting lineups.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school sports are athletics in their purest form, and there was no better example of that Friday night than inside the Halls High School gymnasium.

Maddox Shields - a staple at the end of the bench the last four years - earned the start in Halls’ senior night game against Anderson County.

Shields, who has Down syndrome, heard his name and number called during the starting lineups. The 19-year-old then scored the Red Devils’ first points of the game - a layup in the paint before returning to the sideline. Shields returned in the fourth quarter and scored Halls’ last points of the game in an 84-59 win over Anderson County.

This week, Shields’ classmates came together to do something special for their friend - organizing the festivities and letting him know he’d start against the Mavericks. It’s an act that any parent of a special needs child hopes for.

”They treat him like he’s one of their own - he is one of them. When they told us this week that the team wanted to do this - it was their idea - it’s that moment you pray for. You just hope that your child will get a chance to have it, and he’s living it,” said Maddox’s mom Tina Shields.

“It’s hard to hold it together because I know he’ll remember this forever. The biggest concern was going to be how they were going to get him out of uniform after tonight.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Crash on I-40 West
Victim identified following fatal Strawberry Plains crash
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Somer Page and Courtney Jones
Drugs found in stuffed animal, house prompts arrests
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65

Latest News

Tee Higgins
‘Humble and quiet’: Tee Higgins making Oak Ridge proud ahead of AFC Championship
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
Tom Brady, NFL’s leader in Super Bowl wins, retiring after 22 years, reports say
Jordan Walker
No. 4 Tennessee falls at Auburn, 71-61
Lady Vols
NCAA bracket reveal shows Lady Vols in position to host