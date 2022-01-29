Halls basketball manager scores first and last points on senior night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school sports are athletics in their purest form, and there was no better example of that Friday night than inside the Halls High School gymnasium.

Maddox Shields - a staple at the end of the bench the last four years - earned the start in Halls’ senior night game against Anderson County.

Shields, who has Down syndrome, heard his name and number called during the starting lineups. The 19-year-old then scored the Red Devils’ first points of the game - a layup in the paint before returning to the sideline. Shields returned in the fourth quarter and scored Halls’ last points of the game in an 84-59 win over Anderson County.

This week, Shields’ classmates came together to do something special for their friend - organizing the festivities and letting him know he’d start against the Mavericks. It’s an act that any parent of a special needs child hopes for.

”They treat him like he’s one of their own - he is one of them. When they told us this week that the team wanted to do this - it was their idea - it’s that moment you pray for. You just hope that your child will get a chance to have it, and he’s living it,” said Maddox’s mom Tina Shields.

“It’s hard to hold it together because I know he’ll remember this forever. The biggest concern was going to be how they were going to get him out of uniform after tonight.”

