Advertisement

How shoveling snow can increase the risk of heart attacks

This activity can be dangerous and deadly if you are not prepared. Hundreds of heart attacks...
This activity can be dangerous and deadly if you are not prepared. Hundreds of heart attacks are reported each year from snow shoveling.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As pretty views of freshly fallen snow captivate us, the reality sets in when we are stuck in our homes and need to shovel it out.

This activity can be dangerous and deadly if you are not prepared. Hundreds of heart attacks are reported each year from snow shoveling.

“To shovel snow, it’s kinda like running on a treadmill; you are exerting yourself, and in addition to the exertion, just the activity of picking up the snow, the weather is a little colder, so your blood pressure tends to go up. Your blood vessels tend to constrict,” said Dr. Foxx, a family practice physician in Lexington.

If you are over 45, overweight, and have a history of heart disease and more factors, this activity can put you at increased risk for a heart attack while shoveling snow.

“All of those things can affect your vascular system and your heart, so you outta think twice about is this a risk I am willing to take,” said Dr. Foxx.

He also says it’s essential to stay hydrated and wear warm but not constrictive clothing. Also, to take plenty of breaks.

" With any activity, you want to pace yourself, do what is necessary, maybe do it in increments. Small things at a time”, said Dr. Foxx.

If you start to experience distress while shoveling, make sure you go back to a warm place to monitor your symptoms.

“Now if they don’t go away, they persist, that you become more, the chest pain persists, you get short of breath, and you’re getting worse instead of better, that’s a 911 call,” said Dr. Foxx

If you can, the best situation is to stay inside and let the snow melt completely, so the risk is mitigated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting
Interstate Crash on I-40 West
Victim identified following fatal Strawberry Plains crash
Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City
Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City
Somer Page and Courtney Jones
Report: Couple uses stuffed animal to conceal fentanyl
Mekiah Davis
‘Dangerous’ fugitive arrested in Sevier County following search

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
422 Fenway Drive in Pigeon Forge
PFFD: Crews battle unoccupied house fire in freezing temperatures
The Standard Knitting Mill has been purchased by a developer with plans to transform it into a...
KFD: Crews extinguish fire at former Standard Knitting Mill
The house fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
Red Cross assisting family following early morning house fire
Fire officials warned drivers to use extra caution in the area due to ice from the water used...
Officials warn drivers to use caution after water used to extinguish fire freezes on road