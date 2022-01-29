‘Humble and quiet’: Tee Higgins making Oak Ridge proud ahead of AFC Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the country settles in to watch the NFL’s conference title games Sunday, football fans in Oak Ridge have a reason to pay a little closer attention than most.

Tee Higgins is enjoying another productive season with the Cincinnati Bengals and is one win away from football’s ultimate prize: a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Higgins - a former standout in both football and basketball at Oak Ridge High School - has many in the city of Oak Ridge pulling for the Bengals during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

“He’s always wanted to be in this position. God put him there, and he put himself there in the best position possible helping his team,” said Higgins sister Keke Stewart.

A force to be reckoned with on the field, Higgins hauled in 68 catches for 1,044 yards and 18 touchdowns his senior season with the Wildcats. Stewart says Higgins lets his game speak for itself off the field.

“He doesn’t really show excitement, but we know that it’s there. He just tries to get out there and do what he does best,” said Stewart.

Higgins aunt Denise Davis spoke with her nephew on the phone Friday and says he hasn’t let the bright lights get to his head.

“He’s awesome. He’s a great kid. He’s quiet, he’s humble, and he’s still the same kid he was back then.”

Higgins and the Bengals travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. on WVLT.

