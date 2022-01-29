Advertisement

Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City

The Jefferson City Food City was evacuated because of a bomb threat, employees at a nearby business told WVLT News.
File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Food City was evacuated because of a bomb threat, officials and nearby witnesses told WVLT News. The Food City is located at 1507 Odell Ave.

At approximately 3:05 p.m, officers responded to a bomb threat; however, it was determined to be a prank call. Officials said that out of an abundance of caution Jefferson City Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb dogs conducted a search and found nothing.

An employee at a Sonic nearby said she saw a heavy police, fire and emergency personnel presence. According to the employee, responders had been at the business for over an hour.

No arrests have been made at this time.

