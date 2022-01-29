Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Food City was evacuated because of a bomb threat, officials and nearby witnesses told WVLT News. The Food City is located at 1507 Odell Ave.

At approximately 3:05 p.m, officers responded to a bomb threat; however, it was determined to be a prank call. Officials said that out of an abundance of caution Jefferson City Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb dogs conducted a search and found nothing.

An employee at a Sonic nearby said she saw a heavy police, fire and emergency personnel presence. According to the employee, responders had been at the business for over an hour.

No arrests have been made at this time.

