Tom Brady, NFL’s leader in Super Bowl wins, retiring after 22 years, reports say
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning one in his first season in Tampa Bay
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN reports Tom Brady, the winner of seven NFL super bowls, and leader in multiple passing categories is retiring per Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
This is a developing story.
