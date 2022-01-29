What should you do if you wreck on the highway?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville tow truck operators tell WVLT News that safety should be everyone’s first priority during a breakdown, but what exactly should a stranded driver do?

Tow truck operator Daryl Overbay gave WVLT News a list of “do’s” when you get in a wreck on the highway. ”Call 911 first, get on google find someone to tow them, and if you’re injured, make sure to get help,” he said.

Knoxville Police Department representative Scott Erland said it’s a good idea to turn on your hazard lights and move over to the shoulder if you can. They recommended that you make sure your car is somewhere other drivers can see it.

WVLT News spoke to Phillip Warren, a sergeant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who gave a list of what to do in the event of a crash. First, he recommended giving as much information as possible to 911 dispatchers so they can get the right kind of help to the scene. The next step is to evaluate yourself, passengers, and vehicle for injuries or damage.

Both THP and KPD officials recommend getting yourself out of harm’s way if you’re obstructing a highway, but cautiously. “We have seen instances where somebody is involved in a crash, they get out of the car and are standing right next to it when they are hit by another passing car,” Erland said. “It happens, unfortunately. It is best to get as far away from the roadway as you can.”

An important thing to keep in mind is that each accident is unique, Erland said. It’s best to adapt to your specific situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.