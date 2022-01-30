Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting
Interstate Crash on I-40 West
Victim identified following fatal Strawberry Plains crash
Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City
Prank bomb threat evacuates Jefferson City Food City
Somer Page and Courtney Jones
Report: Couple uses stuffed animal to conceal fentanyl
Mekiah Davis
‘Dangerous’ fugitive arrested in Sevier County following search

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump advocates for pardons for Jan. 6 defendants 'treated so unfairly'