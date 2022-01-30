Austin-East hosts alumni event to raise money for athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students and alumni of Austin-East gathered on Saturday for a charity basketball event to help raise money for the school’s athletics. Former Austin-East cheerleaders and high school basketball players came back to the gymnasium for a fun game.

Austin-East principal, Tammi Campbell, said, “Most of the alumni that are participating are students I had as an administrator or a counselor while I was here at Austin-East.”

Some Austin-East alumni at Saturday’s event haven’t been in the school in a while.

The head of the Austin-East alumni cheer group, Charlies Holland, said, “All of the girls here today are super, super, super excited to be out here.”

Holland graduated from Austin-East in 2009. She is with the cheerleaders not just for the alumni but to support the current students.

“Kids need support, and so I think it’s important that they see us coming back here raising this money, and we’re doing this for them,” Holland said.

School officials and alumni said it’s important to get the Austin-East community together, but it’s even better when it’s to help raise money for the school.

Saturday’s event organizer, Rodney Billings, said, “It’s for the athletic program. You want to have better facilities, better things, travel. Everything costs, so why not come back and do this for the community.”

The game was for fun, but there were still some hard fouls. All around, there is one thing Billings will take away from this event.

“Seeing everybody smile. We’ve been through a lot so far, so why not have a happy event,” Billings said.

The event organizer plans to make this charity event an annual thing.

