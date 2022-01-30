Bar workers credit comfortability, vaccines to increase in business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bar workers have seen a steady rise in business over the last couple of months. Workers said it’s likely due to more people being comfortable going out and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Union Place Bar and Grill manager Natalie Stacey said, “I’m so excited to see the world opening back up with boosters and everything being available. I’ve got tons of events I’m planning for this year.”

Some of the events that workers are planning out at Union Place Sunday include a watch party for both the AFC Championship and the Knoxville Ice Bears away game.

The bar also offered other options to customers in case they wanted to continue to be socially distant.

“We’ve got such a huge patio outside,” Stacey said. “I’ve got 21 tables I can seat outside.”

While business is returning to Union Place, the owner at Peyton’s Place said business has remained steady throughout the pandemic. One of the reasons he said is because of all of its pool tables.

A bartender at Peyton’s Place, Jada Williams, said, “Yesterday it was pretty busy, and there weren’t any games going on, so I’m expecting it to be busy.”

Williams hasn’t worked at Peyton’s Place the entire year, but at another bar, she worked at this year got pretty quiet during the pandemic before vaccine rollout ramped up.

“I feel like everyone’s getting a little more comfortable coming out,” Williams said.

With workers seeing customers be more comfortable going out, they’re happy to serve them again, and the businesses are delighted with more revenue.

