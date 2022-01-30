Advertisement

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the driver failed to stay in their lane of travel.
Scene of I-75 Crash
Scene of I-75 Crash(THP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was transported by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a crash on I-75 Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 124 on I-75 South at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the driver failed to stay in their lane of travel. The vehicle reportedly went through the median and overturned multiple times.

TDOT stated that all lanes were closed due to LifeStar landing to load the driver at around 9:40 p.m. Shortly after, they were reopened.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting
Interstate Crash on I-40 West
Victim identified following fatal Strawberry Plains crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Somer Page and Courtney Jones
Report: Couple uses stuffed animal to conceal fentanyl
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65
Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65

Latest News

Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
More sunshine Sunday
Breezy conditions lead to more mild temperatures Sunday
Rose Glen Literary Festival coming to Sevierville
There is a hidden treasure chest somewhere in Loudon County. The winner can trade in the chest...
This hidden treasure could get you $1,000