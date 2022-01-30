Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was transported by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a crash on I-75 Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 124 on I-75 South at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the driver failed to stay in their lane of travel. The vehicle reportedly went through the median and overturned multiple times.

TDOT stated that all lanes were closed due to LifeStar landing to load the driver at around 9:40 p.m. Shortly after, they were reopened.

