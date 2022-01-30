Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Tennessee law enforcement officer has been convicted on federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force against two arrestees while on duty.

According to court documents, Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, of Chattanooga, was convicted on Jan. 28 following a bench trial.

While Bean was police chief of the Tracy City Police Department, he used excessive force against arrestee with initials C.G. on two occasions in 2014, the Department of Justice said. He also reportedly used excessive force against another arrestee with initials F.M. when Bean was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sherriff’s Office. Another officer, T.J. Bean, faced a single charge in the same arrest in 2017 but was acquitted during the trial.

“Tony Bean held a position of public trust, and he willfully violated that trust. This violation diminishes the tremendous work performed by law enforcement every day. Our office is committed to ensuring the protection of every person’s civil rights,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.

The evidence presented at trial in June 2021 proved that Bean was guilty of federal civil rights offenses, officials said.

“Every person in our nation has the right to be free from unlawful abuse by police officers, including the use of excessive force during an arrest,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This verdict makes clear that law enforcement officials who use unlawful force are not above the law. We will not stand idly by in the face of criminal misconduct by law enforcement officials in any part of the country.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. Hamilton III, and FBI Knoxville Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico announced Tony Bean’s conviction, the DOJ said.

“Civil Rights violations are always of great concern, particularly when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve. The public has an absolute right to trust that law enforcement will protect those they serve. When that trust is violated, the law enforcement community is tarnished, and the community’s confidence is broken,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico.

Bean’s sentencing was set for June 24, 2022, where he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison on each of the three counts of conviction.

The Knoxville Division of the FBI investigated the case.

