KFD: Crews extinguish fire at former Standard Knitting Mill
The location is 1400 Washington Avenue.
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire reported at what was formerly known as the Standard Knitting Mill.
The location of the large building is listed as 1400 Washington Avenue.
According to officials, the fire was put out quickly.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.