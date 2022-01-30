KFD: Crews extinguish fire at former Standard Knitting Mill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire reported at what was formerly known as the Standard Knitting Mill.

The location of the large building is listed as 1400 Washington Avenue.

According to officials, the fire was put out quickly.

KFD responding to a reported fire at the former Standard Knitting mill. pic.twitter.com/FMXLDBbyct — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 30, 2022

This story is developing.

