KUB reports water main break on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break was reported on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported the large water main break.

Officials said to avoid the area.

More information was not readily available.

This story is developing.

KUB has a large water main break on Cumberland Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8dNzU9n9gw — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 30, 2022

