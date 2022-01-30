Advertisement

KUB reports water main break on Cumberland Avenue

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said to avoid the area while the utility company fixes the break.
KUB is responding to a water main break.
KUB is responding to a water main break.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break was reported on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported the large water main break.

Officials said to avoid the area.

More information was not readily available.

This story is developing.

