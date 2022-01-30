Massive fire reignites Old Standard Knitting Mill, KFD says ‘strong likelihood’ people are inside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire at the old Standard Knitting Mill reignited Sunday night, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

The fire department is taking a defensive approach, using large fire hoses on the outside of the building, according to KFD officials.

“The volume of the fire is too great for anyone to be able to enter safely,” said Wilbanks. “We are using the master streams and ladder trucks.”

Wilbanks said he believes there is a strong likelihood that the fires were intentionally set and that there were people inside based on what happened earlier today.

“At this time it is unknown if these were warming fires or something else,” he said.

The original fire sparked this morning at approximately 10:50 a.m., when KFD crews responded to 1201 Abilene Place at the old Standard Knitting Mill building.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and several people coming from the building. After crews went inside, a piece of furniture was found on fire. It was quickly extinguished.

KFD and KPD detained a total of three people.

This is a developing story.

Knoxville Fire Department is responding again to the Standard Knitting Mill Building. There are reports of heavy smoke and fire at this time. pic.twitter.com/gEN8SQ1b0H — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 30, 2022

