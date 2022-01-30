More mild temperatures return before our next big cold front later in the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warming trend continues into the new week, but with that comes rain and a big cool down once again by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some high clouds move in tonight with temperatures dropping near 26 degrees. Patchy fog is also possible by Monday morning.

Monday we’ll see some clouds early, but mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon. Highs are expected to get near 50 in the Valley. Some areas might only get into the mid to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The big warm up is Tuesday with highs getting near 58 degrees. That sunshine continues as well! Tuesday is the pick of the week so enjoy it!

The 50s continue Wednesday with highs near 60 by Thursday, but both days feature rain as our next cold front arrives. Scattered rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and continues throughout the evening and overnight hours. The rain continues into Thursday becoming heavier by Thursday night. Thursday night into Friday is still the big question mark. Right now, it looks like rain transfers into some type of wintry mix overnight Thursday into Friday morning for some. Temperatures will play a huge role in this next system because some of our area will likely only see rain while other north along the TN/KY line could see a wintry mix.

Temperatures look to plummet throughout the day on Friday. We’ll have a high near 41 degrees early with temperatures dropping into the 30s by Friday afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.