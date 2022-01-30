Advertisement

PFFD: Crews battle unoccupied house fire in freezing temperatures

Crews initially searched the home for occupants but discovered none.
422 Fenway Drive in Pigeon Forge
422 Fenway Drive in Pigeon Forge
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department said crews battled a fire early Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. PFFD crews responded to 422 Fenway Drive for a confirmed house fire. Once on the scene, firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from inside.

“Firefighters encountered freezing temperatures while battling the flames,” PFFD Fire Chief Tony Watson said.

Crews initially searched the home for occupants but discovered none.

The Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Walden’s Creek Fire Departments responded along with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The fire remains under investigation.

