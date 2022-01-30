PFFD: Crews battle unoccupied house fire in freezing temperatures

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department said crews battled a fire early Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. PFFD crews responded to 422 Fenway Drive for a confirmed house fire. Once on the scene, firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from inside.

“Firefighters encountered freezing temperatures while battling the flames,” PFFD Fire Chief Tony Watson said.

Crews initially searched the home for occupants but discovered none.

The Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Walden’s Creek Fire Departments responded along with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The fire remains under investigation.

