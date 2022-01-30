PREVIEW: No. 18 Tennessee visits Texas for Big 12/SEC Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team takes part in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday, heading to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) enters Saturday’s contest coming off a third straight win, defeating Florida on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, 78-71.

In addition to Saturday being the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, it also marks Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ first return to Austin, where he coached Texas for 17 seasons. From 1998-2015, Barnes posted a 402 wins with the Longhorns and is the winningest coach in program history.

The 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge marks the event’s ninth year. Tennessee is 5-2 in the event, as the Vols did not take part in the inaugural challenge.

Up next, Tennessee is back home to take on another team from the Lone Star State, hosting Texas A&M on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee’s all-time series with Texas dates to 1952 and is tied, 3-3.

• The Volunteers won the lone meeting in Austin, upsetting the sixth-ranked Longhorns, 95-78, on Dec. 17, 2005.

• The most recent meeting was a 97-78 Texas triumph in a matchup of top-15 teams in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 24, 2007.

• Rick Barnes was the head coach at Texas for four of the six previous meetings in this series, and the teams split those four games.

• It was announced in July that Texas (and Oklahoma) will join the SEC by 2025.

• After Saturday, Barnes will have coached against every major-conference school in Division I except for Northwestern and Penn State.

LAYUP LINES - TEAM

• The Big 12 won the challenge in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The SEC won in 2018 and 2021, and the series was tied in 2017 and 2020. The Big 12 has a cumulative advantage of 44-35 (.557).

• Tennessee stands at No. 11 in the NCAA’s latest NET ratings. Each of UT’s five losses are Quad 1.

• Tennessee ranks 16th nationally on the NCAA’s official “toughest schedule” metric.

• According to KenPom, the Vols rank fifth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 88.2 points per 100 possessions.

• The Vols rank among the Division I top 15 in turnover margin (+4.8, 11th), steals per game (9.9, 11th) and assists per game (17.2, 13th).

LAYUP LINES - PLAYERS

• Santiago Vescovi has increased his team-leading 14.6 ppg scoring average to 16.4 ppg in SEC play.

• Vescovi’s 3.63 3-point makes per game during SEC play lead the league.

• Kennedy Chandler’s 2.17 steals per game rank second among all Division I true freshmen. And his 4.9 assists per game rank third among true freshmen nationally.

• Chandler has scored (243) or assisted (216) on 32 percent of Tennessee’s total points this season (459 of 1,418).

• Over Tennessee’s last three games, true freshman Zakai Zeigler is averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists in 23.3 minutes off the bench.

• The SEC record for career games played is 152, held by Kentucky’s Darius Miller (2008-12). John Fulkerson is closing in, having now appeared in a Tennessee-record 149 career games.

ABOUT TEXAS

• Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) is in its first season under the direction of head coach Chris Beard, who served in the same role at Texas Tech from 2016-21.

• Texas enters Saturday’s game coming off its second Quad I win of the season. The Longhorns won at TCU on Tuesday, 73-50. Overall this season, Texas has posted a 2-4 record in Quad I games.

• Texas leads the nation in scoring defense this season, holding its opponents to just 54.7 points per game. The Longhorns have held eight of their first 20 opponents to 50 points or fewer.

• The Longhorns were ranked as high as No. 5 this season in the preseason AP poll but dropped out of the AP top 25 this week for the first time all season.

• Upon taking the Texas job, Beard added seven Division I transfers to the Longhorns’ roster: Timmy Allen (Utah), Devin Askew (Kentucky), Avery Benson (Texas Tech), Christian Bishop (Creighton), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt) and Tre Mitchell (UMass).

• With per-game averages of 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, Allen leads the Longhorns in both categories. Allen’s 6.6 boards per game rank seventh in the Big 12, while his 2.5 offensive rebounds per game rank fourth.

• In his one season at Kentucky, Askew started two games for the Wildcats against Tennessee—posting averages of 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game on 8-for-11 (.727) shooting.

• In two seasons at Vanderbilt, Disu started and played in three games against the Vols—averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

BARNES AT TEXAS: BY THE NUMBERS

• Rick Barnes manned the reins at Texas during an exceptional 17-year run from 1998-2015. His 402 head coaching wins easily stand as the most in program history, with his predecessor, Tom Penders, the next closest at 208.

• 1 - Barnes led the Longhorns to a No. 1 national ranking on Jan. 11, 2010.

• 2 - Barnes recruited and coached two National Players of the Year at Texas (T.J. Ford and Kevin Durant).

• 3 - Under Barnes’ direction, Texas won three Big 12 championships (1999, 2006, 2008).

• 4 - Barnes earned four Big 12 Coach of the Year awards (1999, 2003, 2008, 2014).

• 16 - Barnes guided the Longhorns to NCAA Tournament appearances in 16 of his 17 seasons as head coach.

• 17 - Barnes produced 17 NBA Draft picks with Texas, including 11 first-round selections.

• 402 - Barnes’ 402 wins as a Big 12 head coach rank second in that league’s history behind only Bill Self (539).

COACHING STAFF CONNECTIONS

• Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz played for Rick Barnes at Texas from 1997-99. After Schwartz earned his degree in Speech Communication Studies from Texas in 1999, Barnes appointed him to a graduate assistant position, which Schwartz held from 1999-2001.

• Vols’ strength coach Garrett Medenwald received his master’s degree in Kinesiology from Texas in 2016. He was mentored by Barnes’ longtime strength coach at Texas, Todd Wright, and was handpicked by Barnes to lead high-performance training efforts at Tennessee.

• Two other current Tennessee support staffers Ken McDonald (2004-08) and Bryan Lentz (2010-14) also spent time on Barnes’ staff at Texas.

• Texas basketball managing director Chris Ogden played for Barnes at Texas from 2000-03. Ogden was an assistant coach at Tennessee during Barnes’ first year in Knoxville (2015-16).

• Texas associated head coach Rodney Terry was an assistant on Barnes’ Texas staff for nine years from 2002-11 before becoming a head coach himself.

