Red Cross assisting family following early morning house fire

Officials said firefighters made an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville home suffered severe damage during an early fire Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 2744 Lay Avenue. Once on the scene, heavy smoke and fire were found coming from the back of the home.

Officials said firefighters made an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

There was reportedly a language barrier between the home’s residents and KFD; however, one bilingual firefighter assisted the family with their needs.

KFD said no injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire investigators will continue to investigate by checking for hotspots and the structure when they can go inside.

