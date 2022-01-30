Advertisement

Rose Glen Literary Festival coming to Sevierville

This year’s featured writer is Renea Winchester.
((Source: Pexels))
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rose Glen Literary Festival will come to Sevierville on Feb. 19. The event will feature presentations, book signings and workshops.

The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce initially created the festival in 2010 to help local authors, giving them a chance to sell and sign books, meet readers and network.

The Sevierville Convention Center will host the twelfth event. This year’s featured writer is Renea Winchester, the author of several non-fiction works, including Farming, Friends & Fried Bologna Sandwiches and Outbound Train. She will present the keynote luncheon address.

The event is free, but luncheon tickets are $25.00. Those interested in tickets can email info@seviervillenewsletter.com or call 865-453-6411.

