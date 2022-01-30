Advertisement

‘Until we meet again’: Tennessee Highway Patrol mourning loss of trooper

Trooper Vince Mullins passed away Saturday morning after a hospital stay, THP tweeted.
Trooper Vince Mullins
Trooper Vince Mullins(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of of one its beloved Greene County troopers.

Trooper Vince Mullins passed away Saturday morning after a hospital stay, THP tweeted. He was assigned to the Greene County Scales Complex in the Fall Branch District.

“Please keep his family, friends, & fellow Troopers in your thoughts and prayers,” THP Fall Branch wrote. “Trooper Mullins had the biggest smile and superior knowledge in Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.”

Several other agencies and officials have shared their condolences online following the news.

“May God bless and keep us safe until we meet again,” THP Knoxville tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Trooper Mullins and his fellow Troopers at THP,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“He was known for his tenacity to keep the roads safe putting drunk drivers in jail,” Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard posted to Facebook. “Who knows, he may have saved one of our lives by getting an impaired driver off the road one of those nights.”

