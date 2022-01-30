Water main break causes road closure on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break was reported on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported the large water main break.

Officials with the utility company said parts of the avenue between Eleventh and Sixteenth Streets will be closed until noon on Monday.

KUB has a large water main break on Cumberland Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8dNzU9n9gw — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.