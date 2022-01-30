Water main break causes road closure on Cumberland Avenue
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said to avoid the area while the utility company fixes the break.
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break was reported on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet by the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported the large water main break.
Officials with the utility company said parts of the avenue between Eleventh and Sixteenth Streets will be closed until noon on Monday.
