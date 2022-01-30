Advertisement

Officials warn drivers to use caution after water used to extinguish fire freezes on road

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After extinguishing a fire in East Knox County, fire officials warned drivers to be careful after some water froze on the road in front of the affected garage.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to 9201 Bivens Way. Once on the scene, crews were met with a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials were able to put out the flames and prevent them from spreading to other buildings or structures.

According to a spokesperson, water ran out into the road and became frozen, potentially causing a hazard to drivers. Knox County Public Works responded to spread salt on the affected area of Midway Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

