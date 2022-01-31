Advertisement

2 indicted in 4th of July murder of 7-year-old boy

Angieline Kennedy and Jordan Pittman indicted in murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty
Angieline Kennedy and Jordan Pittman indicted in murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were indicted Monday in a triple shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy and left two women injured.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a jury indicted Jordan Pittman and Angieline Kennedy on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

The DA’s office says a vehicle pulled up to a home on North Montgomery Street near Jackson Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 4, 2021, and a passenger opened fire.

The gunfire struck 7-year-old Kelby Shorty who was playing in the yard. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.
Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.(Family)

Another woman was shot in the arm and leg and the second woman was shot in the upper thigh. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The DA’s office says bullets also struck the home where five people, including three children under the age of 10, were inside. Luckily, no one else was hit.

Pittman is behind bars on a bond set at $1 million. Kennedy’s bond is $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The fire department took a defensive approach, using large fire hoses on the outside of the...
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Tennessee man charged with DUI in Anderson Co. crash
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Best day to get outside Tuesday
Best day to get outside Tuesday before heavy rain and cold air returns
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos
Vols and Lady Vols fall in latest AP Top-25
Check presentation for Vol Fan Fundraiser
UT fan starts hospital fundraiser after controversial end to Ole Miss game, raises over $90,000 for ETCH
Scene of I-75 Crash
Tennessee man charged with DUI in Anderson Co. crash