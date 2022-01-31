Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim and suspect of a fatal North Knoxville shooting that occurred Sunday have been identified. Officials confirm that the suspect is not in custody and considered dangerous.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to KPD Spokesperson Samuel Henard.

Once on the scene, an adult male, identified as Jerome Nance, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led by Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit Investigators revealed that Johnny McBee, 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee shot Nance following an argument then fled the scene, officials announced.

Investigators have obtained warrants for McBee, charging him with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a weapon. He is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Anyone who sees him should not attempt to approach him,” KPD officials said.

Anyone with information regarding McBee’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by phone at 865-215-7165, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Johnny McBee, 59 of Knoxville, Tennessee (Knoxville Police Department)

