Advertisement

Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say

A shooting on Atlantic Avenue left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
No suspects have been arrested at this time
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim and suspect of a fatal North Knoxville shooting that occurred Sunday have been identified. Officials confirm that the suspect is not in custody and considered dangerous.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to KPD Spokesperson Samuel Henard.

Once on the scene, an adult male, identified as Jerome Nance, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led by Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit Investigators revealed that Johnny McBee, 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee shot Nance following an argument then fled the scene, officials announced.

Investigators have obtained warrants for McBee, charging him with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a weapon. He is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Anyone who sees him should not attempt to approach him,” KPD officials said.

Anyone with information regarding McBee’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by phone at 865-215-7165, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Johnny McBee, 59 of Knoxville, Tennessee
Johnny McBee, 59 of Knoxville, Tennessee(Knoxville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
The Standard Knitting Mill has been purchased by a developer with plans to transform it into a...
Three people detained following fire at former Standard Knitting Mill
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
After the massive fire at the old Standard Knitting Mill ignited Sunday night, fire...
Update on the Standard Knitting Mill fire
A crowd of participants at the Covenant Kids Run kickoff warm up before running their first...
Kids to ‘run wild’ at Zoo Knoxville for Covenant Kids Run