Armed and dangerous suspect taken into custody, police say

A shooting on Atlantic Avenue left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim and suspect of a fatal North Knoxville shooting that occurred Sunday have been identified. Officials confirmed that the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to KPD Spokesperson Samuel Henard.

Once on the scene, an adult male, identified as Jerome Nance, 42, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led by Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit Investigators revealed that Johnny McBee, 59, of Knoxville, Tennessee shot Nance following an argument then fled the scene, officials announced.

Investigators have obtained warrants for McBee, charging him with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

