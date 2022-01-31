Best day to get outside Tuesday before heavy rain and cold air returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is the pick of the week! Get out and enjoy it because it is the last day to enjoy the nice weather before our next system brings rain and cold air back into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, so we’ll easily drop to around 27 degrees. This leads to some frost and patchy fog again, with little to no wind.

Temperatures really warm up Tuesday though with a high near 58 degrees. That sunshine continues as well! Tuesday is our pick of the week so enjoy it, with rain at times the rest of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are still mild Wednesday in the mid-50s, and even climb to near 60 on Thursday, but this is with more clouds and scattered, on and off rain at times. The rain becomes heavier by Thursday night, with an 80% coverage. Then, Friday comes with an overnight high in the 50s, cooling to around 45 by the morning, but colder air on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line can create some wintry mix showers. Then temperatures tip to 39 by Friday afternoon, with lingering clouds and spotty showers.

With a total of 1 to 2 inches of rain and isolated higher amounts, we could have some high water issues by Friday morning, with the heaviest band Thursday night. The areas that still have snow on the ground run a greater risk of high water since that snow melt just adds to how much is trying to soak into the ground.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.