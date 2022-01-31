Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
The Standard Knitting Mill has been purchased by a developer with plans to transform it into a...
Three people detained following fire at former Standard Knitting Mill
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
Johnny McBee, 59 of Knoxville, Tennessee
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze