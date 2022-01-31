Breastfeeding while sick, doctors share health benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many health benefits breastmilk offers babies - especially in their first year of life. Experts like UT Medical Center’s OB/GYN, Dr. Brogan Fulks, suggest exclusively breastfeeding babies for their first six months - citing research that nursing is linked to decreased risk of allergies, sudden infant death syndrome and other illnesses for babies.

“Not to mention, breastfeeding offers economic as well as social benefits, and it’s just a great bonding experience between mothers and babies,” said Dr. Fulks.

In addition to reducing the risk of ovarian and breast cancer and type 2 diabetes, the American Heart Association is also out with new health benefits for nursing mothers, like lowering heart attack and stroke.

One thing new moms are reporting is their breastmilk turning colors to pale green for moms who have or are recovering from Covid-19. Doctors said they have known for years that breastmilk can change color from pale green, pale blue, or pale red. Dr. Fulks said this could happen for several reasons - diet, supplements, medication, or acute illness like Covid-19. She said it’s not a new phenomenon and that it’s still safe to properly store discolored milk and feed it to the baby.

“Breastmilk is a very complex but amazing substance; it’s full of white blood cells, which are the body’s cells that fight off infection as well as antibodies that are specific to any illness the mother is exposed to.” shared Dr. Fulks.

It is encouraged to continue nursing their babies if the mother is sick with Covid or any other illness. Still, for respiratory illness, like Covid, the flu, or a cold, mothers should wear masks around the baby and while breastfeeding. She said Covid could not be transferred through breastmilk, but the antibodies to protect the baby can.

“It is a misconception that women who are ill should stay away from their baby and should not breastfeed, but it is actually the reverse. We don’t want to terminate or temporarily stop that relationship because of sickness,” said Dr. Fulks.

Antibodies in the milk can survive the freezing and thawing process of storing and feeding the baby, but it’s unknown how long those antibodies will last.

Dr. Fulks said it’s even a good idea for mothers who can store extra milk to use at a time when the baby is sick. She even said it’s okay to consider using that milk for other family members as long as there’s enough for the baby.

