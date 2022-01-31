Chandler Named Bob Cousy Award Top 10 Finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has been named as one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The Bob Cousy Award is awarded each year to the top point guard in college basketball. Chandler is the only true freshman among the top 10 finalists. The list will be narrowed down to five finalists in late February.

Chandler is Tennessee’s second-leading scorer and assists leader this season, averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. Chandler has scored in double figures 11 times this season and has led the Vols in scoring four times. The Memphis native’s 4.7 assists per game rank fourth in the SEC, while he also ranks seventh in the SEC in field goal percentage and third amongst guards.

His 1.75 assist/turnover ratio is seventh-best in the SEC. Chandler has also posted elite defensive numbers in addition to his offensive achievements. Through his 19 games this season, Chandler has posted a team-high 43 total steals. Chandler’s 2.3 steals per game this season rank second among Division I freshmen and 15th among all players.

Through his first five SEC games alone, Chandler recorded 17 total steals. Against Presbyterian on Nov. 30, Chandler tied Tennessee’s program record with seven steals.

The Memphis native has eight games this season with three or more takeaways. Just last week, Chandler was selected as one of 15 national candidates for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award—one of only three freshman up for the honor.

