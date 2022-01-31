Governor Bill Lee to deliver fourth State of the State Address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his fourth State of the State Address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capital.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”

According to a spokesperson from Gov. Lee’s office, the 2022 address will pay homage to the state by building on the slogan, “Tennessee – America at Its Best.”

“Today, our country faces challenges of a different kind, but I believe now more than ever, Tennessee embodies America at Its Best,” Gov. Lee said. “And in order to ensure that, I am proposing a budget and America at Its Best policies that reinforce freedom, innovation, exceptionalism and optimism.”

Gov. Lee said that Tennessee was ranked as one of the top five freest states in the country. His address outline includes freedom, protecting life, supporting families, stewardship and powering the economy. It is also likely that Gov. Lee will cover his review of the future of the K-12 public education system, which he said is outdated after not being “meaningfully updated in more than 30 years.”

Tennessee democrats released a prebuttal to Gov. Lee’s address.

Rep. Vincent Dixie said that the education issue isn’t changing the funding formula but fully funding education efforts.

“It’s time to leave the partisan bickering and poison politics of Washington behind,” Dixie said. “We need to stop focusing on non-issues designed to tear us apart and work together to build a better Tennessee.”

