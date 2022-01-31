Advertisement

Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.(Domino's Pizza)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain said it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that can be used on a future online carryout order with Domino’s.

The new policy started Monday and will continue through May 22.

Domino’s said it’s facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
The Standard Knitting Mill has been purchased by a developer with plans to transform it into a...
Three people detained following fire at former Standard Knitting Mill
Lindsay Woody Monroe remembers her father Mike
Family hires attorney after man is killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
Johnny McBee, 59 of Knoxville, Tennessee
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Second fire ignites at Old Standard Knitting Mill
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze