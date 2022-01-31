‘I am so heartbroken’ | Have you seen this three-legged dog missing for months?

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-legged dog that went missing from Gatlinburg Falls Resort in September has been spotted on camera in recent weeks.

Lisa Licciardi was evacuated from New Orleans to Gatlinburg in September due to Hurricane Ida. While in Tennessee, she said she stayed at Gatlinburg Falls Resort when her beloved dog, Bear, escaped on Sept. 9.

“Please help me get Bear home,” Licciardi said.

Please help me get Bear home. 985 956-1262 Posted by Lisa Licciardi on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Bear has three legs as a result of a dog attack and is not able to run fast, Licciardi said. He is also shy and “very scared of everything.”

Since his disappearance, Licciardi has returned to work in Louisiana and has not been able to return to Gatlinburg as frequently as she wished to search for him. Community volunteers who have heard about his disappearance have stepped up to assist in search efforts, compiling all of their sightings and information in a Facebook group called, Bring Bear Home.

Although it has been months since he escaped, many people have seen him on outdoor security cameras.

Here is the dog that we caught on the Ring camera. EDIT: Please go to Bring Bear Home site to comment there and post any sighting of Bear. Thanks! Posted by Kumok Mann on Sunday, January 23, 2022

In the video, a dog with three legs with similar colors can be seen walking past the front of the home. Other photos during the day have been taken of a dog that shares an identical resemblance to the lost pup.

The sightings are not few and far in between, community members have been posting updates about his supposed whereabouts frequently. A reward is being offered if he is found.

“Please if you see him there is a reward,” Licciardi said. “I am so heartbroken.”

If you see Bear or know any additional information, call Licciardi at 985-956-1262.

