Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Pervis Payne in court
Pervis Payne in court(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne will be up for parole in the next few years after a judge ruled his life sentences to be served concurrently Monday.

Just two months ago Payne’s death sentence was reversed leaving a judge to decide if the two life sentences he’s serving will run concurrently or consecutively.

Now that the ruling is in, Payne’s legal battle is coming to an end.

It’s the case that grabbed national attention. In 1987, Payne was convicted and sentenced to death after being accused of killing 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Millington. Payne has been in prison for over three decades.

His death sentence was reversed following a petition that claimed Payne was intellectually disabled.

A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

According to state law inmates who are intellectually disabled cannot be executed.

Payne’s attorney Kelley Henry has been arguing for concurrent life sentences. Payne will be eligible for parole in about five years.

