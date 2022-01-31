Lady Vols Picked Fourth In SEC Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released the 2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll Monday afternoon, and Tennessee was chosen fourth in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

The Lady Vols received 103 points in the poll, including one first-place vote, and have been predicted to finish top-four in the conference in each of the last five seasons. Alabama was projected as the preseason favorite with 138 points, followed by Florida (131) and Arkansas (128). UT was slotted fourth in the league at 103, while Missouri garnered 97 points to round out the top five.

The Lady Vols posted their 18th consecutive full season with 40-plus wins last spring, coming off a 42-15 campaign in 2021 that included series wins over No. 8 Kentucky, No. 21 Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn. Tennessee reached the SEC Tournament semifinals for the 16th time in program history, featuring an extra-inning walk-off win over Texas A&M and a shutout effort against regular season champion Arkansas in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vols return 13 players from the 2021 squad, highlighted by NFCA All-Americans Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers who have both garnered plenty of preseason recognition from numerous softball outlets. The duo was recently named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for Collegiate National Player of the Year following their successful 2021 campaigns.

2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll (First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Alabama (7) - 138 points

2. Florida (3) - 131 points

3. Arkansas (2) - 124 points

4. Tennessee (1) - 103 points

5. Missouri - 97 point

6. LSU - 93 points

7. Georgia - 78 points

7. Kentucky - 8 points

9. Ole Miss - 47 points

10. Texas A&M - 41 points

11. Auburn - 36 points

12. Mississippi State - 35 points

13. South Carolina - 13 points

