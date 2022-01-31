Advertisement

One dead following shooting in North Knoxville

A shooting on Atlantic Avenue left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a shooting with a victim, according to KPD Spokesperson Samuel Henard.

“Upon arrival, an adult male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Henard said. “The investigation, which is being led by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, is in the preliminary stages.”

Henard told WVLT News that no suspects have been arrested at this time.

