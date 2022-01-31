One dead, two injured including THP trooper, following police chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended in a crash with one person dead and two injured, including a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to District Attorney Dave Clark.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a trooper pursued a car with two people, according to Clark.

“This pursuit travelled over multiple roadways ending with both the subject vehicle and the T.H.P. cruiser leaving the roadway and crashing in the vicinity of the intersection of Mountain Road and Highway 441 in an unincorporated area of Anderson County,” he said. “The driver of the suspect vehicle has died and the passenger has sustained injuries and been transported to a hospital for care.”

The trooper involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to Clark.

The THP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and conducted a crash reconstruction.

The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the District Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story.

