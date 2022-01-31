PREVIEW: Lady Vols vs. Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After playing four of its last five games on the road, No. 7/5 Tennessee (18-2/7-1 SEC) is back at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday to host Arkansas (14-6/4-3 SEC) at 7:02 p.m. ET.

The Lady Vols and Razorbacks will meet for the second time this year and for the 38th occasion as part of a series that dates back to 1992. UT came out on top of the first meeting this season, opening the SEC campaign 2-0 with a 70-63 victory in Fayetteville on Jan. 2.

The Big Orange women are in the midst of a grueling stretch of their schedule, with six of eight contests from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 taking place away from Knoxville. This week offers the challenge of playing three games in seven days, including road tilts at Florida and No. 10/9 UConn on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, after Monday’s match-up.

Tennessee had winning streaks of nine straight overall, nine consecutive in SEC play and seven in a row on the road ended at Auburn on Jan. 27, but the Lady Vols do bring a five-game active home spree into Monday night’s contest. UT fell to the Tigers, 71-61, as AU ended a 23-game SEC losing skid and handed Kellie Harper’s squad its first SEC loss and second defeat overall this season.

Arkansas has won three straight and four of the past five after taking down No. 12/11 LSU on Thursday night in Fayetteville, 90-76. The Razorbacks have scored 90+ points in two of their past three contests. They knocked down 12 threes in the win over LSU.

