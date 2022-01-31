Report: Knox Co. man charged after girlfriend dies at UTMC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man was arrested and charged after a reported incident with his girlfriend that resulted in her death, according to a police report obtained by WVLT news.

On Jan. 30, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to 6913 Wilson Drive in East Knox County at approximately 4:15 p.m. to the report of a woman unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Upon arrival, officials found the woman unresponsive on the floor suffering from numerous bruises and lacerations on her head, neck, torso, arms, and both legs, the report stated. She was reportedly transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Charles Locke Jr., 48, of Knoxville, TN, was arrested and interviewed by investigators. Locke Jr. said he and his girlfriend had been in a relationship for four years. The report states that they had been arguing, which resulted in a physical altercation that ended in the bathroom.

Locke Jr. allegedly told deputies that he threw several bottled personal hygiene products at the victim while she was in the shower then dragged her out by her arms, legs, and hair. The report continues to state once she was on the ground, he proceeded to strike the woman in the head, face, and neck, which caused significant bruising, bleeding, lacerations, and abrasions.

He also reportedly “inflicted numerous injuries to the victims’ legs, arms, and torso consisting of bruising, lacerations and abrasions.”

Locke Jr. was charged with second-degree murder.

