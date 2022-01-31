Starting the week off with mild afternoons, ahead of rounds of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to climb to start the new week, but the second half of the week comes with rounds of rain at times, and then cooler air returns to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving through at times this morning, which just keeps patchy frost and fog patchy. We’re starting the day around 26 degrees in the Valley, and upper teens to low 20s in the higher elevations.

A few clouds move through at times today, but sticking with high clouds, that means sunshine is just filtered at times. We have nice sunshine, and a light breeze, making the afternoon seasonable high of 50 degrees nice and mild.

Tonight stays clear, so we’ll easily drop to around 27 degrees. This leads to some frost and patchy fog again, with little to no wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

The big warm up is Tuesday, with a high near 58 degrees. That sunshine continues as well! Tuesday is our pick of the week so enjoy it, with rain at times the rest of the week.

Temperatures are still mild Wednesday in the mid 50s, and even climb to near 60 on Thursday, but this is with more clouds and scattered, on and off rain at times. The rain becomes heavier by Thursday night, with an 80% coverage. Then, Friday comes with an overnight high in the 50s, cooling to around 45 by the morning, but colder air on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line can create some wintry mix showers. Then temperatures tip to 39 by Friday afternoon, with lingering clouds and spotty showers.

With a total of 1 to 2 inches of rain and isolated higher amounts, we could have some high water issues by Friday morning, with the heaviest band Thursday night.

