Super Bowl matchup set with a little East Tennessee flavor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The matchup for the Super Bowl was set Sunday night as the Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in overtime 27-24.

Oak Ridge graduate and Clemson Tiger Tee Higgins played for the Bengals and will represent East Tennessee in the big game.

The Los Angeles Rams will look to be the second franchise in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium after beating division rival the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

The Super Bowl is Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The kick-off is set for 6:30 on NBC.

