Advertisement

Vols and Lady Vols fall in latest AP Top-25

Both teams fell amid a grueling stretch of scheduling.
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped multiple spots on AP Top-25 after both lost games last week.

In the midst of a wearying stretch of their schedule, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols worsened to 18-2 overall and 7-1 in SEC play, following Thursday’s loss to unranked Auburn. As a result of the defeat, Tennessee dropped three spots to #7 in the latest Women’s Associated Press top-25 poll. This came after the Big Orange women had won nine straight games in SEC play and seven in a row on the road.

The team is set to bounce back against Arkansas Monday night at home in the Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:00 p.m. This will be the second time the Lady Vols and Razorbacks have met this year. This season, UT came out on top of the first meeting with a 70-63 victory in Fayettville on Jan. 2.

The Tennessee men’s team also worsened to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in SEC play following Saturday’s game against Texas that left Tennessee fans defeated after losing to a free throw that pushed the Longhorns to 52-51 in Austin. As a result of the heart-wrenching loss, the Vols moved down four spots to #22 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Vols are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a regular-season matchup. Tennessee won four of the last five games against Aggies, including a meeting in College Station.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department took a defensive approach, using large fire hoses on the outside of the...
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Tennessee man charged with DUI in Anderson Co. crash
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Best day to get outside Tuesday
Best day to get outside Tuesday before heavy rain and cold air returns
Check presentation for Vol Fan Fundraiser
UT fan starts hospital fundraiser after controversial end to Ole Miss game, raises over $90,000 for ETCH
Scene of I-75 Crash
Tennessee man charged with DUI in Anderson Co. crash