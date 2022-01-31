Vols and Lady Vols fall in latest AP Top-25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped multiple spots on AP Top-25 after both lost games last week.

In the midst of a wearying stretch of their schedule, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols worsened to 18-2 overall and 7-1 in SEC play, following Thursday’s loss to unranked Auburn. As a result of the defeat, Tennessee dropped three spots to #7 in the latest Women’s Associated Press top-25 poll. This came after the Big Orange women had won nine straight games in SEC play and seven in a row on the road.

The team is set to bounce back against Arkansas Monday night at home in the Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:00 p.m. This will be the second time the Lady Vols and Razorbacks have met this year. This season, UT came out on top of the first meeting with a 70-63 victory in Fayettville on Jan. 2.

The Tennessee men’s team also worsened to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in SEC play following Saturday’s game against Texas that left Tennessee fans defeated after losing to a free throw that pushed the Longhorns to 52-51 in Austin. As a result of the heart-wrenching loss, the Vols moved down four spots to #22 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Vols are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a regular-season matchup. Tennessee won four of the last five games against Aggies, including a meeting in College Station.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.