Best day of the week today, before rounds of rain and a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is still our pick of the week, with more warmth and ongoing sunshine. Clouds to showers to start moving in tomorrow, but the heaviest band moves in late Thursday, kicking off our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. It continues as we monitor for high water risks. Then part of our area could also see patchy ice Friday morning, as the colder air moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, with areas of frost. We’re dropping to the low to mid 20s in the Valley, with warmer air already flowing from the west onto the Plateau, keeping this part of our area at freezing. Stray fog is also possible this morning, with little to no wind.

Temperatures really warm up Tuesday, with a high near 58 degrees. That sunshine continues as well, with a light breeze. It’s a great day to enjoy, even the evening slowly cools through the 40s.

Clouds don’t really increase until after midnight, so we have time to drop to around 31 degrees. We could tick up a couple of degrees by sunrise as the clouds thicken up and humidity increases.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are still mild Wednesday in the mid-50s, and even climb to near 60 on Thursday, but this is with more clouds and scattered, on and off rain at times. The rain becomes heavier by Thursday evening, with an 80% coverage, in our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll collect 2 to 3 inches of rain across our area, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll monitor for high water, runoff issues, and standing water on roads Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches can lead to high water issues late Thursday through Friday morning. (WVLT)

Then, Friday comes with an overnight high in the 50s, cooling to around 39 by the morning, but colder air on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line can create some wintry mix showers. Freezing rain and sleet could create patchy ice, with the First Alert Weather Day/ Then temperatures dip to 35 by Friday afternoon, with lingering clouds and spotty snowfall, and a cold wind.

Ice possible Friday morning across the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. (WVLT)

The weekend starts out nice, but we are seeing a few light showers to move in Sunday. This can be a few wintry mix showers Sunday morning, to scattered light rain in the afternoon with isolated snowfall in the higher elevations.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

