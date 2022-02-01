Bush’s Beans looking for content creators

CHESTNUT HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who could use an extra 50-thousand dollars? Most of us could and now an east Tennessee bean company says they want you to get your creativity flowing and help them out.

“Roll that beautiful bean footage,” is a slogan we’ve heard for years. Yes, Bush’s Beans is looking for someone to help them roll more bean footage over social media.

The company sent out a call for content creators and if you can produce a short video all about beans then Bush’s wants to see what you got.

“Bush’s has really been rolling that beautiful bean footage, you know with jay and duke. And the Bush’s Cans Film Festival is really about inviting consumers and content creators to roll it with us,” said Kate Rafferty, Bush’s Beans. “Use the special effects that look like a superhero, for example. So, you know we are always in awe of all the things that we see with these content creators all the time. And so you know what they can dream up is probably better than we can even imagine.”

They’re hoping the creative minds of the old and the new generation will lead them to their next marketing push. The winner could see themselves in a commercial and $50,000.

The creativity is endless. The bottom line use your creativity and come up with something to sell bushes beans.

“We’re excited to see what people have in mind. You know in both directions. We’ve really you know, in the in the past few years bushes has really been you know, refreshing our brand to really run that beautiful being company. So I think we love to see the modern iteration,” added Rafferty. “We think beans are beautiful. They’re good for the earth. They’re good for you. It tastes delicious. So we would love to see you know the can and the beans you know looking great looking beautiful in there.”

The company hired a panel of judges to see the 15-30 second videos and they hope to come up with a final product that’s modern with the nostalgia we’ve come to expect from duke the bean footage.

You have until February 11th to get your post submitted to your public Instagram or TikTok page using #BushsCanFilmContest.

Contest rules can be found here.

