Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Kingsport police officer has been indicted following an investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In October of 2021, TBI agents were requested to investigate an assault allegation at the Kingsport City Jail involving 29-year-old Officer Laiken Whitlock. During the course of their investigation, agents were able to learn about an incident involving Whitlock and another inmate.

A former East Tennessee police officer is facing assault charges in connection to an incident that occurred in September.



MORE: https://t.co/Z8JqxKgjtl — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 1, 2022

On Sept. 28, Whitlock was placing a handcuffed woman in a cell when the woman made an offensive gesture. Whitlock then reacted by striking the woman twice, according to the TBI. She is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department.

On Jan. 5, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Whitlock with two counts of assault. On Tuesday, the former officer turned herself in and was booked at the Sullivan County Jail. Her bond is set for $3,500.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.