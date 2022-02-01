Advertisement

Lady Vols rally to sweep season series with Arkansas

Tennessee improves to 11-1 at home this season
Lady Vols guard scores 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds in 73-45 win over Texas A&M on January 6, 2022 inside Thompson-Boling Arena(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols looking for a big bounce back game Monday night against visiting Arkansas.

The lady Vols coming off their first SEC loss of the season last Thursday at Auburn.

They had already beaten this Arkansas team in Fayetteville back on January 2nd, but the Razorbacks came to play Monday night connecting on 7 first half 3 pointers. Nine Tennessee turnovers didn’t help the cause as the Lady Vols trailed by 9 at the break, 41-32.

Tennessee began it’s rally in the 3rd quarter, but stilll trailed after three. Then in the 4th period, a 3-pointer by Jordan Walker would tie the game at 61. Then a steal and subsequent layup by rae Burrell would give Tennessee it’s first lead of the game at 53-61.

The lead would change hands several time before this SEC battle would be decided. The game would go to overtime tied at 75.

In the extra period, Rae Burrell would give the Lady Vols the lead at 80-77 with a big 3-pointer. Burrell with 21 points and three 3-pointers after that clutch bucket.

Tennessee hangs on for the hard fought win, 86-83 improving to 11-1 on the season at home. Their only loss coming to Stanford. Tennessee improves to 19-2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play.

