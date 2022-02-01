Local developer shares measures for redevelopments after mill fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire officials said the fire at the old Standard Knitting Mill was intentionally set and people trying to stay warm inside the building are believed to have started the fire.

Local developers in East Tennessee said Monday they take extra security measures in their redevelopment.

“We do the full gambit of security when we buy a building Day 1 and we begin the renovation of it Day 1,”the president of Dover Signature Properties, Rick Dover, said.

Dover is redeveloping another Knoxville landmark: The old Tennessee Supreme Court building. On the doors, it shows warnings of 24-hour surveillance to help keep people out, but that’s not all they do for out-of-state developments.

“I hired a security service to check it several times every day plus we immediately start historic preservation right after purchasing the building,” Dover said.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said the owner of the Standard Knitting Mill was re-securing the building. Entries are being boarded up and other options are being considered.

“It was brought up maybe some onsite security for a little while,” KFD Captain Brent Seymour said.

Three people were detained from the first fire from Sunday, but officials said they saw at least 20 people leave the building.

“The fact that someone is on the property when they shouldn’t be is not an isolated incident and it’s not just isolated to this property, it happens frequently,” Seymour said.

This has happened at other abandoned buildings. Less than a week ago, a fire broke out at an abandoned building on E. Blount Ave. Officials said they believed it was also started by people trying to stay warm.

Experts said there’s only one way to keep people out of these buildings.

“If you want to get into that building, you can get in that building. Unless there is someone on-site keeping you from getting inside the perimeter,” Seymour said.

Knoxville Fire said it’ll be difficult to determine the cause of the fire because they can’t access the inside of the building due to the collapse risk and the device used to start the fire could’ve been taken out of the building when the people left.

